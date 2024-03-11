Sioux City woman accused of attack with a machete

A Sioux City woman is in jail after allegedly attacking another woman with a machete this weekend.

Arrest documents say 37-year-old Iona Lasley was in a car yelling at a female transient in an alley Sunday, and then got out and attacked the other woman with a 12 inch machete. The victim had cuts to her face, legs and hands, and was taken to the hospital for treatment.

Police say Lasley fled the scene with the weapon, but was caught by an officer. She is facing several charges including willful injury causing serious injury, assault with a deadly weapon, going armed with intent and posession of drug paraphernalia. Lasley is being held in the Woodbury County Jail on a $25.600 bond.

(By Woody Gottburg, KSCJ, Sioux City)