Pork Producers CEO says Perry plant closing adds more headwind for producers

The CEO of the Iowa Pork Producers Association says the pending closure of the Tyson pork plant in Perry will not only lead to lost jobs, but will also put a strain on producers.

Association CEO Pat McGonegle says he feels disappointment for the community of Perry and for those who now need to find another market for their animals. “This announcement just kind of adds another little headwind to us. But pork producers are resilient, and they’ll get things figured out,” McGonegle says. McGonegle says once the Perry plant closes in June, the nearest options to take hogs are Storm Lake and Denison.

McGonegle says the past 20 months have been rough, with producers losing $20 to $30 per pig, and tough economic times have also hurt processors. “Anytime we get in these, these kinds of headwinds, nothing really surprises you. But certainly, it’s a shock to the community. And it’s a shock to the industry.”

McGonegle says prices have improved during the past two months, but producers are still seeing a loss.

(By Sheila Brummer, Iowa Public Radio)