IRS holding tax question day Saturday with no appointment needed

With one month to go before the federal tax filing deadline, the IRS is offering a day Saturday where you can visit the Des Moines office to get tax questions answered.

IRS spokesman Christopher Miller says it’s a chance to speak with someone in person. “Normally at the Des Moines Taxpayer Assistance Center, the office is only open during the weekend by appointment. So this Saturday event is a chance for people that maybe work during the week and can’t get away the opportunity to sit down with someone without an appointment and talk about their tax account.” he says.

Miller says there’s a variety of issues that can be addressed. “They may want information about a refund, they may want a copy of their tax transcript, or perhaps they got a letter or a notice from the IRS and they need some guidance on what to do next,” Miller says. “We also expect to see people who need to verify their identity with the Internal Revenue Service.”

Miller says you should bring in any pertinent documents. “You may want to bring in a copy of last year’s tax return or any tax return that is in question. Bring in a copy of the letter or notice you receive from the IRS. You should also bring along a copy of your identification. Bring two copies of identification if you’re verifying your ID,” Miller says.

He says there is one thing they can’t do. “The IRS Taxpayer Assistance Center does not prepare tax returns. We will offer people information if they haven’t done their taxes yet on where they can get help within the community at volunteer sites that prepare taxes for free,” Miller says. The Taxpayer Assistance Center in downtown Des Moines on Walnut Street will be open from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. this Saturday to answer questions.