Drake names Ben McCollum new basketball coach

Ben McCollum, architect to the most successful men’s college basketball dynasty of the last decade, was named men’s basketball head coach at Drake University, Athletics Director Brian Hardin announced on Monday, April 1.

A native of Storm Lake, Iowa, McCollum arrives in Des Moines after spending the past 15 seasons as the head coach at NCAA Division II power Northwest Missouri State University. While in Maryville, he won four national championships (2017, 2019, 2021, 2022) including three tournaments in a row (2020 NCAA Tournament was canceled due to global pandemic).

“I am honored to be a part of the Drake basketball family,” McCollum said. “We have seen the transition Drake basketball has made over the past few seasons to become one of the most successful mid-majors in that span. My family and I are very excited to continue that tradition with the support of the great Des Moines community. I would also like to thank President Martin and Athletics Director Brian Hardin for allowing me the opportunity to continue the success at Drake.”

McCollum amassed a record of 394-91 (81.2 win percentage) at Northwest Missouri State and earned five NABC Division II National Coach of the Year awards, the most for a single coach in Division II history. McCollum also garnered nine Mid-America Intercollegiate Athletics Association (MIAA) Coach of the Year awards and was a 2024 Missouri Sports Hall of Fame inductee.

McCollum’s individual accolades were a direct result of the high-level players he recruited and instructed. His Bearcat squads captured a dozen MIAA regular season titles, eight MIAA tournament crowns, and over the past eight seasons has averaged more than 31 wins per year and compiled a record of 253-21 (92.3 win percentage) since 2016.

“We are thrilled to add Ben and his family to Drake and the Des Moines community,” Hardin said. “Ben understands what it takes to achieve sustained excellence. While his incomparable record of success in competition stands out, in talking with people who know Ben, the positive impact he has on the lives of his student-athletes has left a more indelible mark. We welcome Ben to Des Moines’ Hometown Team and cannot wait for what we will accomplish together.”

During McCollum’s tenure, the Bearcats’ single season win totals were staggering. He led the team to at least 21 wins in each of the last 13 seasons. Five of those years included 30+ wins highlighted by an undefeated 38-0 campaign in 2018-19. That season marked just the fifth instance in Division II history that a team ran the table through the regular and postseasons.