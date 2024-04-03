DNA match identifies Missouri remains as Iowa girl missing since 1977

Remains that were found in Missouri 46 years ago have been identified as southeast Iowa girl. Wapello County Sheriff’s Detective Aaron McConnell is asking for the public’s help in the death of 15-year-old Helen Renee Grooms of Ottumwa who went missing in 1977.

“Anybody that knew Helen back in 1977, 1978, or the family is encouraged to call us. Even if you think it’s nothing. It’d still be nice to put little pieces of the puzzle together,” McConnell says. Grooms was dubbed “Lincoln County Jane Doe” since her body was found in the Mississippi River near Elsberry, Missouri in March 1978. Her body was exhumed last October and a Southeast Missouri University Anthropology professor and undergraduate students were able to collect a DNA sample.

“The Lincoln County Coroner’s Office made contact with us, gave us a brief synopsis of what they had done already,” McConnell says. “They advised that they had a possible DNA match to a possible brother.” McConnell says a family DNA sample he collected matched the girl’s DNA and allowed investigators to identify Grooms. Her remains were returned to her family.

McConnell described meeting Grooms’ brother. “You can just imagine, right? A brother not knowing where your sister was for 46-47 years,” McConnell says. “Every family deserves to know what happened to their loved ones that went missing no matter how long ago it was.” The Wapello County Sheriff’s Office says there are approximately 585 cold cases in the state of Iowa.

(By Ellis Codjoe, KBIZ, Ottumwa)