Iowa’s Catlin Clark wins second straight Naismith Award

Iowa senior guar Caitlin Clark was named Naismith national player of the year. Clark is the first player to win this award in consecutive seasons since UConn’s Breanna Stewart (2014-16).

The national player of the year recently led the Hawkeyes to their second straight Final Four leading the nation in assists (9.0 assists per game) and in scoring (32.0 points per game). She became the first player to finish No. 1 in both categories in back-to-back seasons. Clark owns a career 3,800+ points and she recently became the first Division-I player to record 1,000+ points in back-to-back seasons. A native of West Des Moines, Iowa, Clark is once again a finalist for every major national player of the year award. She is also the only player in NCAA DI men’s or women’s basketball history to lead her conference in scoring and assists in four consecutive seasons.

Clark was chosen by the Atlanta Tipoff Club’s national voting academy, comprised of leading journalists from around the country, current and former head coaches, former award winners and conference commissioners, all of whom based their selections on outstanding on-court performances during the 2023-24 college basketball season. Additionally, fans had the opportunity to cast a ballot. The vote was tabulated and verified by the Atlanta team of J.S. Held, a global consulting firm.

Clark was recently tabbed as the Big Ten Player of the Year and is the first player in program history to be named First Team All-Big Ten four times in four years of competition. She has also led the Hawkeyes to three straight Big Ten Championships for the first time in program history.