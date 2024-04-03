Iowa’s First Gentleman doing well after cancer diagnosis

Governor Kim Reynolds says her husband, Kevin, is “doing really, really well” after being diagnosed with lung cancer in September and immediately beginning treatment with a breakthrough oral immune therapy drug.

“He actually snuck away and went hunting a couple of weeks ago and so that is the ultimate sign that he is back and doing well,” Reynolds told reporters this afternoon during a news conference in her Capitol office. “I am blessed beyond blessed. He has the patience of Job and he is a great dad, a great husband, a great grandpa and really, truly, the rock of my family.”

Today is the couple’s wedding anniversary. “Forty-two years — he deserves a medal let me tell ya,” Reynolds said, laughing.

Reynolds posted a message on social media today, saying she’s grateful to have Kevin by her side. The photo that accompanied that

message was of the couple’s arrival at the governor’s 2023 inaugural ball.