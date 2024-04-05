ISU celebrates new Veterinary Diagnostic Lab

Iowa State University dedicated the first phase of the new Veterinary Diagnostic Laboratory (VDL) and celebrated the start of construction on the second phase in a ceremony Thursday. The Dean of the College of Veterinary Medicine Dan Grooms talked about the importance of the diagnostic lab which first opened in 1947.

“Hands down Iowa State University’s diagnostic lab is recognized globally as a leader in veterinary diagnostic medicine, especially in support of animal agriculture, but also in the support of companion animal health, wildlife health, as well as public health,” Grooms says. He says examples of that work are diagnosing COVID-19 during the pandemic, and helping the poultry industry when highly pathogenic avian influenza re-emerged this past year. “More importantly their work allowed operations to demonstrate that they were free of the disease so that they could continue to move their products,” he says.

Grooms says they’ve responded to the latest outbreak impact on cattle. “Highly pathogenic avian influenza has emerged as a potential pathogen in the dairy cattle industry, and I am proud to say that is the people in this laboratory in this College of Veterinary Medicine are at the tip of the spear. Where did we hear that? At the tip of the spear in identifying and understanding this emerging disease threat to animal agriculture,” Grooms says.

He says the lab is also the hub of innovation in animal diagnostic medicine. “Whether it’s developing new diagnostic tests or diagnostic strategy, providing real time surveillance data to monitor disease spread across the state or across the country, or discovering novel pathogens, what separates this diagnostic lab from the most for most others, is the discovery that occurs in parallel to the day to day work,” Groom says.

The construction of the first phase started in March 2021 and it began operating last month. Phase Two construction is scheduled to begin this spring with a projected completion date of 2026. The 141 million dollar project includes state and federal funding along with funding from donors and Iowa State University.