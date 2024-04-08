One man dead, one injured in shooting by Cedar Rapids police

The Iowa DCI investigating a shooting by Cedar Rapids police officers that left one man dead and another wounded.

Cedar Rapids police were called to a residence on the northeast side around 6:30 Saturday evening on the report of a man who was armed and making homicidal and suicidal statements. Officers found the man and a bystander who had called requesting assistance. Police say the man had a weapon and he refused commands to drop it, and three officers fired when pointed the weapon at them.

The man died at the scene and the bystander was taken to the hospital with multiple gunshot wounds. No names have been released.