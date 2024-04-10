Addressing accessibility in Iowa’s state parks

A House panel has voted to set aside a quarter of a million dollars for projects that make Iowa’s state

parks more accessible to visitors with disabilities. Republican Representative Norlin Mommsen of DeWitt says it’s a first installment for needed improvements.

“The DNR’s been running a survey, evaluating their parks and stuff,” Mommsen says. “I’m hoping they have a list and I would think they’d prioritize most important and start there.”

The proposed funding boost is included in a budget plan for the Department of Natural Resources that is supported by Republicans and Democrats on a House subcommittee.

“State parks need to be accessible to everybody in our state, so this is a good start,” Representative Sami Scheetz, a Democrat from Cedar Rapids, said.

Most historic structures in Iowa’s 69 state parks are not required to comply with the Americans with Disabilities Act, however any park facility built or updated in the past 12 years must comply with the ADA’s accessibility standards.