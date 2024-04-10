Iowa Senate subcommittee advances pipeline-related bill

A bill to give property owners resisting a proposed carbon pipeline a new legal option has cleared initial review in the Iowa Senate. It’s already passed the Iowa House by a wide, bipartisan margin.

Senator Jason Schultz, a Republican from Schleswig, led a Senate subcommittee hearing on the bill Tuesday. Schultz is working on some adjustments to the bill, but he said it’s time for the legislature to do something.

“I do believe this is the correct thing…to give people an opportunity to know the fate of their land without waiting three years,” Schultz said. “That just seems cruel and unusual.”

Under the bill, property owners along a proposed hazardous pipeline route could go to court after a permit application is filed for a ruling on whether developers would have eminent domain authority to seize land for the project. Property owners who don’t want the carbon pipeline on their land are urging senators to pass the bill. Floyd County landowner Kathy Carter of Rockford said they need relief.

“We need relief from the unending stress,” Carter said. “We need the relief of the worry of how do I afford to continue on, all in an effort to protect my own property.”

Jeff Boeyink, a lobbyist for Summit Carbon Solutions, said if the bill becomes law, it would have a “chilling effect” on Summit’s pipeline, as well as natural gas pipeline development. “At its core, this bill has been written to frustrate infrastructure development,” Boeyink said. “There’s just no doubt about it.”

Another lobbyist for the company told senators that Summit has paid $158 million to 1226 Iowa landowners who’ve signed voluntary easements for the pipeline — accouunting for “nearly 75%” of the pipeline route through Iowa.