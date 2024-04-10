Wife of Woodbury County Supervisor appeals conviction

A Sioux City woman who is the wife of a Woodbury County Supervisor plans to appeal her voter fraud conviction.

Guy Weinstein has been appointed to represent Kim Taylor in the appeal. Taylor was sentenced to four months in prison and four months home confinement back on April 1st. She was convicted last November by a federal jury on 26 counts of providing false information in registering and voting, three counts of fraudulent registration, and 23 counts of fraudulent voting. All the charges involved elections where her husband Jeremy Taylor was running. A sentencing date has not been set.

Jeremy Taylor announced he is not seeking another term.

(By Woody Gottburg, KSCJ Sioux City)