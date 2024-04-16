Impact of pandemic lingers in Iowa with spike in cases of alcohol misuse

The pandemic may be over, but ripple effects from all the stresses COVID-19 caused are still being felt in Iowa.

Dr. Raymond Garcia, chief medical officer at Rosecrance Behavioral Health in Sioux City, says their Iowa facilities saw a significant spike in alcohol-related cases in recent years. Dr. Garcia says many people used alcohol as a way to manage stress during the pandemic, but also to socialize with others, even if they could only meet up online through Zoom.

“When you increase the behavior, that can increase the risk for developing a use disorder with the substance,” Garcia says, “and certainly, we saw that happening with alcohol.”

Garcia says Iowa is facing an epidemic-level crisis with opioids right now, but he emphasizes alcohol remains the number-one most misused product. Alcohol use was the most common substance use disorder treated at Rosecrance during the past year, accounting for 20-percent of all cases.

“We did see a spike with COVID, and unfortunately, these things have a lasting effect,” Garcia says. “So people who developed a use disorder or maybe they had a recurrence during that period, they’re still struggling to recover from that within the last few years, even though the pandemic is effectively controlled or over.”

During the height of the pandemic, a study found there were about 488 deaths — per day — nationwide that were caused by excessive drinking. Garcia says the same study found the number of deaths linked to excessive alcohol use has surged by 29-percent in just five years. He says Rosecrance is seeing a boost in both residential treatment and outpatient services.

“We’re seeing a higher number of people seeking counseling, and seeking medication management,” Garcia says. “Of course, it’s also triggering co-occurring mental health issues, so we’re seeing more people who’ve had their depression, anxiety disorders triggered by this as well, so there’s been some other fallout.”

Experts from Rosecrance are holding a free community discussion on alcohol misuse tonight at 6 PM at Spencer Hospital in Spencer.

“Anybody who has any concern,” Garcia says, “not only for themselves, but for people in their lives that they are concerned about, their loved ones, their friends, anybody who has any concern at all about this topic should attend.” Register for the event HERE.

Rosecrance facilities in Iowa serve more than 7,000 teens and adults every year at outpatient treatment clinics in Sioux City, Cherokee, Davenport, Le Mars, Spencer and Sheldon.