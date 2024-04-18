Search is on for Iowa’s best breaded pork tenderloin

Entries are now being accepted for this year’s Best Breaded Pork Tenderloin in Iowa. Kelsey Sutter with the Iowa Pork Producers Association says nominations had slowed down during the pandemic, but have really picked up once again.

“Last year we jumped up to almost 10,000 nominations from around the state of Iowa. And you can only nominate one time so there’s no duplicates in that,” she says. This is the 22nd year for the contest. She says it has become a big benefit to the establishments that win.

“Of course you get an outdoor banner and a plaque and $500 from the Iowa Pork Producers Association,” she says, “but the winning prize really is just increased traffic and increased business and forever getting your name on what we call it the tenderloin map, and the tenderloin tsunami would be coming for you if you were to win the contest.”

You can nominate your favorite pork tenderloin by going to iowapork.org Last year’s winner was Cliff’s Place in the western Iowa town of Manning. The winner will be announced in October as part of Iowa Pork Month.

(By Pat Powers, KQWC, Webster City)