Mississippi River bridge at Lansing reopens to traffic

This morning’s commute was a lot faster for some northeast Iowans.

The Black Hawk Bridge over the Mississippi River at Lansing reopened over the weekend, connecting Lansing with Crawford County, Wisconsin.

The bridge had to be closed in late February after two piers shifted, causing the bridge to buckle.

The Iowa DOT says the piers were replaced with steel pipe pilings that reach down more than a hundred feet into bedrock, compared to the old pilings that went down about 40 feet.

With the bridge’s reopening, the temporary water taxi and shuttle services are being shut down.