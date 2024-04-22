Rollover crash near Modale leads to arrest — for murder

The investigation into a weekend rollover accident in western Iowa has resulted in a man’s arrest for murder, with more charges pending.

Twenty-two-year-old Sebastin O’Brien, of Little Sioux, was arrested for murder in the first-degree in connection with the death of the vehicle’s registered owner.

O’Brien was driving a vehicle that crashed at around 4:30 p.m., Sunday, south of Modale. During questioning, authorities say he became combative and was taken into custody after a brief struggle.

Upon further investigation, it was learned the rolled-over vehicle did not belong to O’Brien.

Harrison County deputies went to the residence of the vehicle’s registered owner and located the owner dead inside the home. That person’s name was being withheld pending notification of family.

An autopsy will be performed at the State Medical Examiner’s Office in Ankeny.

(By Ric Hanson, KJAN, Atlantic)