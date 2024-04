Farmers got the rain they’d been hoping for last week, but it cut down on the time they could be planting.

The U.S.D.A. crop report shows there were only three days suitable for fieldwork due to the weather. Corn planting hit 13% complete by the end of the week — up from four percent last week. That is three days ahead of last year and the five-year average.

Eight percent of the bean crop is now in the ground, which is four days ahead of last year and six days ahead of the five-year average.