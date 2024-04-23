Iowa’s Brecht honored by B1G

Iowa junior pitcher Brody Brecht has been named the Big Ten Co-Pitcher of the Week.. The honor is the third Big Ten weekly honor of his career and second for the Hawkeyes this season. Brecht shares the award with Jacob Denner of Michigan.

The Ankeny, Iowa, native threw a career high 7 2/3 innings against Rutgers and allowed just one hit and three walks. He struck out 12 and allowed just one unearned run as the Hawkeyes swept the three-game series against the Scarlet Knights.

Brecht has a 4.12 ERA and a 1-2 record. He has recorded 84 strikeouts in 48 innings pitched. He leads the Big Ten in strikeouts and ranks eighth in the nation, and he is first in the Big Ten and third in the nation in strikeouts per nine innings (15.75).