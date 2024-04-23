Saturday is National Drug Take Back Day

The National Drug Take Back Day is this weekend. Sioux City Police Sergeant Tom Gill says it’s a good way to safely dispose of your unneeded prescription drugs.

“We do one in the spring and one in the fall. So this year for the spring drug take-back day it’s going to take place this Saturday April 27th from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m.,” Gill says. Sioux City will have three drop-off locations operating Saturday for the event.

“It’s all done anonymously you can put them in a bag and drop them in the container. The officer then brings them back to the police station where they’re then transported to the D-E-A where they dispose of the drugs,” he says. He says they collected 200 pounds of drugs in Sioux City during the last Takeback Day.

They will not accept liquid medications, syringes or illegal drugs. The DEA also allows you to drop off vaping devices and e-cigarettes if the batteries are removed from the devices. For more information or to find a site near you, visit https://www.dea.gov/takebackday

(By Woody Gottburg, KSCJ, Sioux City)