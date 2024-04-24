Big Ten moving to 30-game conference baseball slate

Iowa baseball coach Rick Heller says the Big Ten will move to a 30-game conference schedule next year when the league adds USC, UCLA, Washington and Oregon. The Big Ten currently has an eight week, 24-game schedule. Beginning next year the Hawkeyes will play 10 conference foes and make one trip to the west coast each season.

“Next year we know we are going to Washington and Oregon will be at Iowa”, said Heller. “In year two of the cycle we will go to USC in 2026 and UCLA will be at Iowa.”

Heller says Big Ten coaches had advocated for divisional play but were told none of the sports will be using that format for at least the next two years.

With the addition of the four west coast schools the Big Ten footprint will expand to 14 states but Heller says the new schedule will preserve regional rivalries.

“So I think we will play Nebraska and Minnesota every year”, added Heller. “I know it is two for sure and possibly three rivals that you will have every season on your schedule.”

The top eight teams currently qualify for the Big Ten Tournament. Heller believes that will expand to 10 or 12 teams beginning next season and the format may resemble the one used by the Atlantic Coast Conference where some of the rounds are single elimination.