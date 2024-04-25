After missing Iowa trucker’s body found, wife says: ‘Things don’t add up.’

The body of a missing northwest Iowa trucker has been found a mile and a half from where his truck was found abandoned in November.

The wife of 53-year-old David Schultz of Wall Lake says she suspects foul play in his death. Sarah Schultz spoke this morning at a news conference broadcast by KTIV TV.

“I can’t think of any reason why he would have walked a mile and a half into the middle of a field and laid down and taken his coat off,” Sarah Schultz said this morning.

Her husband’s coat was found near the abandoned truck.

“Things don’t add up, don’t line up,” she said. “…My daughter was home visiting. My grandson was here for Thanksgiving. He was looking forward to getting done with work and coming home to spend time with them. I can’t believe for what good reason he would get out of the truck and walk in the middle of a field.”

Schultz told reporters she was notified yesterday afternoon that a body had been found. Schultz said law enforcement told her she would not recognize the body and she was shown her husband’s boots to make the identification.

I’m glad we know where he is now. There are still a lot of questions,” Sarah Schultz said. “Things don’t make sense, but we have him now.”

David Schultz’s disappearance sparked a massive search. Jake Rowley of Louisiana’s United Cajun Navy was involved in the search and joined the trucker’s wife at today’s news conference, explaining where Schultz’s body was found.

“Open farm field, freshly tilled, along a creek bed,” Rowley said.

Sarah Schultz added: “And when he went missing the fields were empty and there was no snow.”

Rowley said: “There’s been no crop planted since.”

Rowley said his group did not search the field where Schultz’s body was found, but is familiar with the area. David Schultz’s wallet and cell phone were in his truck when it was found parked on a highway in rural Sac County.