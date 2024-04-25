Body of missing northwest Iowa trucker found

The body of a missing northwest Iowa truck driver has been found.

Fifty-three-year-old David Schultz of Wall Lake was reported missing in November. His truck and its contents were found parked on a highway in Sac County. His wife told KCCI TV that her husband’s body was found in a Sac County field and he was identified by his boots. An autopsy is planned.

Hundreds of volunteers searched Schultz last year. His remains were found yesterday not far from the intersection where his truck was abandoned five months ago.

(By Nathan Konz, KCIM, Carroll)