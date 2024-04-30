14 urban water quality projects get state grants

The Iowa Department of Agriculture has distributed $3.6 million in grants to support 14 water quality projects in urban areas.

One of the projects is designed to limit runoff into Smith Lake in Algona. Kossuth County Conservation Chairman Kendall Stumme says a parking lot at the park’s Water’s Edge Nature Center was paved last year, “which led to a lot of the rainwater running directly through a drain into Smith Lake and so we wanted to protect the lake and one of the ways to do this was by the construction of a bioretention cell.”

The project has received a $24,000 state grant and the county conservation board must provide matching funds.”We’ve already taken bids on the project and hope to start in the month of May,” Stumme says, “and have the project completed by the end of June.”

A bioretention cell is a shallow basin for stormwater that uses soil and vegetation to filter runoff. Stumme says native grasses and wildflowers will be part of the one in Algona.

“Our main goal was just to protect Smith Lake, the sediment and so forth coming from the parking lot,” Summe says, ‘but it also will be a good opportunity, since it is right adjacent to the Nature Center and what with all of the field trips that we have, where we can show students and anybody, really, that’s interested how stormwater waste treatment happens.”

The Des Moines suburb of Altoona got $500,000, the largest grant in the batch, to help reduce soil erosion and stormwater drainage from a 214-acre area into Townsend Pond, which is in a city park. The City of Durant got a nearly half a million dollar grant for a project to capture and filter stormwater before it drains in a local creek.

Belle Plaine is getting a $250,000 grant to help build a wetland area around the community’s field of water wells. Last year the state began providing bottled water to Belle Plaine residents as a farmer rerouted a stream that drained into the area around the community’s four water wells.

Bloomfield is getting a more than $200,000 grant to support installation of permeable pavers and bioretention cells around sidewalks around the city square. The cities of Clive, Des Moines, Hudson, Jesup, Johnston, Perry, Urbandale and Waterloo also received grants for urban water quality projects.

(Reporting by Brian Wilson, KLGA, Algona)