Iowa National Guard confirms shutdown of Fort Dodge’s 133rd Test Squadron

The Iowa National Guard says it has received confirmation from the director of the federal Air Guard office that the 133rd Test Squadron in Fort Dodge will be deactivated as part of restructuring.

Information from the Iowa Guard says there is no official timeline for shutting down the unit that tests command and control equipment for the U.S. Air Force, and it may take years to complete. The 133rd was originally founded on June 1st of 1948 as an aircraft control and warning squadron.

The Iowa Guard says it is working with the community to honor the history of the 133rd and provide other opportunities for the 112 unit members. The Iowa Guard says there will still be 107 soldiers in Fort Dodge that are part of the Headquarters and Headquarters Battery, 1st Battalion 194th Field Artillery and a full-time force of seven employees at the Field Maintenance Shop.