Ottumwa man charged after attack by dog

The owner of a dog has been charged with two simple misdemeanors for violating dangerous animal ordinances after a child was attacked by the dog in southeast Iowa Wednesday.

The Ottumwa Police Department says it received a call of a nine-year-old girl who was attacked by a dog that was later determined to be a pit bull. The girl was transported to the hospital with injuries to her face, head, arm, shoulder, and hand. Her current condition is unknown.

The pit bull was euthanized and its remains will be tested to determine if it had rabies since it was not vaccinated. Police say 48-year-old Bradford Henry admitted to being the owner of the animal, telling law enforcement that he had the dog since it was a puppy. Henry was released from the Wapello County Jail after posting bond.

(By Ellis Codjoe, KBIZ, Ottumwa)