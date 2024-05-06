Governor, attorney general react to pending federal lawsuit over Iowa’s immigration law

The federal government intends to file a lawsuit tomorrow to block enforcement of an Iowa law that makes illegal re-entry into the U.S. a state crime.

The law, signed by Governor Reynolds in April, also lets Iowa judges issue deportation orders for people arrested in Iowa who entered the country illegally. Delegates at the Iowa GOP’s state convention cheered the governor this weekend when she mentioned the law.

“Now the Biden Administration and the Department of Justice are threatening to sue me and the State of Iowa for, get this, for punishing people who are breaking the law. You can’t make it up,” Reynolds said. “I will never back down and I will never apologize for keeping Iowa and Iowans safe and for standing for the Constitution.”

Iowa Attorney General Brenna Bird told state convention delegates the situation at the U.S.-Mexico border is “out of control” and she’ll defend the new state law in court.

“I’ve got something to tell the Biden Administration in response. Go pound sand, right?” Bird said, to cheers. “Maybe instead of suing people who enforce our laws they should try to secure the border for a day or two, right? That’s where the energy needs to be. They need to keep our country safe.”

In a letter to state officials, the U.S. Justice Department said the Iowa law conflicts with federal immigration law and interferes with the functions of the federal government. A federal lawsuit is blocking a similar law in Texas from going into effect.

In 2012, the U.S. Supreme Court ruled the federal government, not states, had authority to set immigration policy. Since then, four new justices have been appointed to the court.