Iowa Republicans say presidential race is top priority in 2024

The Iowa GOP’s chairman says getting Donald Trump elected is “all the matters” in the 2024 election.

Over a thousand Iowa Republicans gathered in Clive Saturday for the party’s state convention. Party chairman Jeff Kaufmann told the delegates the party’s number one priority is the presidential race.

“Every action I take between now and November I’m going to ask myself: ‘How does this help put Donald Trump back in the White House?’ That’s all that matters,” Kaufmann said, to cheers. “…That is the only function of the Republican Party of Iowa this year until November — win, win, win with Republicans. That’s why we exist.”

Kaufmann acknowledge there are people in the party who “have reservations” about Trump, but he suggested they also have beefs with President Biden on a variety of issues.

“If you don’t want that, you’ve got one choice: Donald J. Trump,” Kaufman said, to cheers.

In her state convention speech, Governor Kim Reynolds made a passing reference to January’s Iowa Caucuses. Ron DeSantis, the candidate she endorsed last November, won got 21%. Trump got 51%.

“While we may have been on different sides I can tell you without a doubt, without hestitate that we share a common goal,” Reynolds said, “and that is ending Joe Biden’s political career.”

Reynolds, who issued a written statement in March endorsing Trump, verbalized it on Saturday. “He is a fighter. He is a leader. He will close the border on day one. He will bring our economy back and our enemies will know that America is back!” Reynolds said, to cheers.

Attorney General Brenna Bird, who endorsed Trump before the Iowa Caucuses, said the Trump campaign is depending on a big margin of victory in Iowa, so they can focus on winning other states. “You know what I’ve told him? ‘Don’t worry. We’re working hard here in Iowa. We have election integrity. Iowa has your back,'” Bird said, before asking the crowd: “Right?”

The delegates were shown video messages from Iowa’s U.S. Senators, both of whom urged Iowa Republicans to “stand firm” and work to elect Trump. A Des Moines Register “Iowa Poll” conducted at the end of February showed Trump leading Joe Biden in Iowa by 15 points.

The Iowa Democratic Party’s state convention is June 15. Democrats gathered for district conventions on Saturday. Iowa Democratic Party chairwoman Rita Hart told delegates at the second district convention in North Liberty that it’s important to get Democrats elected to the state legislature, to restore “common sense and fairness” in state government.