Regents to consider tuition increase at the three state universities

The Board of Regents will hear the first reading of proposed tuition increases at the three state schools during their meeting Friday.

The proposal would increase in-state tuition by3% at the University of Iowa and Iowa State University, and a 2.5% at the University of Northern Iowa. That amounts to a $270 increase at the UI and ISU, and a $168 at UNI.

They are also requesting a 3% increase in mandatory fees at UNI, a 2.5% increase at ISU, and 1.3% increase at the UI. The tuition increase comes after the Regents requested $14.8 million more in state funding and the Legislature approved a $12.3 million increase.