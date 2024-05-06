Storms with high winds, heavy rain expected tonight

Another round of storms is expected to move into Iowa from the west tonight into tomorrow morning. National Weather Service meteorologist, Kristy Carter, says some of the storms could be severe.

“In terms of threats our primary hazards are damaging wind gusts but I think tornadoes are also possible and we’ll also be kind of watching the heavy rain potential,” Carter says. She says the rain in some areas will add up. “Really looking at like one to one and a half or so inches, I mean if you get a better store more efficient certainly can be slightly higher that in a few pockets, but generally one to one and a half inches at most,” she says. Carter says the amount of rain can depend on how fast the storms move, and how they develop through the evening into tomorrow.

“Western into kind of west-central Iowa most favorable area for some of that heavier rain tonight,” she says. Carter says additional rain would have an impact on some of the rivers that have been saturated recently. “We do have a couple that are in minor flooding. Most of them are up north. It’s the East Fork of the Des Moines near Algona, the West Fork of the Des Moines near Humboldt. and then the Des Moines River near Fort Dodge, are three that are kind of in that minor flood stage at the moment,” she says.

Carter says its important to stay weather aware through the evening as the storms move in. They are expected to start hitting the state at 8 p.m.