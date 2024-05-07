Target of northwest Iowa manhunt charged with attempted murder

A 20-year-old northwest Iowa man who was the subject of a police search on Sunday has been charged with attempted murder.

As first reported by KUOO, a shooting was reported at a home in the small unincorporated town of Montgomery on Sunday and authorities say a person was seriously injured. Residents in the area were urged to keep their vehicles secured as police searched for Caleb Crosby of Spirit Lake. He was arrested in Osceola County a few hours after the shooting.

In addition to the attempted murder charge, Crosby has been charged with stealing a pick-up from a home in Lake Park and with stealing a truck from the home in Montgomery where the shooting occurred.

Online records show Crosby was arrested at the scene of a fire in Montgomery in March and charged with drug and alcohol possession. Last month he was charged with theft and operating a vehicle without the owner’s consent.

(By Scott Van Aarsten, KIWA, Sheldon)