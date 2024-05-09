Four counties given state disaster declarations after storms

Governor Kim Reynolds has issued a disaster proclamation for four counties following severe weather late Monday and early Tuesday.

The governor’s proclamation activates the Iowa Individual Assistance Grant Program and Disaster Case Advocacy Program for Clarke, Marion, O’Brien, and Pottawattamie County. Those counties experienced severe thunderstorms, hail, high winds and some funnel clouds. Many areas also got heavy rain in the Monday storms.

The Governor earlier issued state disaster declarations for nine counties hit by tornadoes on April 26th. The governor also requested a Presidential Disaster Declaration for those nine counties.