Trucker convoy to remember driver from Wall Lake found dead in field

Truckers from across Iowa are asked to take part in a convoy for a western Iowa trucker whose body was found last month in a field.

Mitchel Riesgraf, the Iowa Chairman of CDL Drivers Unlimited organized the event to remember David Schultz, who disappeared in late November. “This convoy is to add pressure that people want answers. There’s been a lot of rise around this subject and around David Schultz case. We just hope that people actually care about the men and women that serve this country and keep everything supplied so we all can live nice lives,” he says.

Truckers plan to drive a continuous loop along Highway 20 from Early to Rockwell City for five hours starting at 3 p.m. Friday on the route that was last taken by Schultz. Riesgraf says he hopes Schultz’s family receives the answers they need. “Our hearts really go out to the Schultz family and all those directly affected.” Special prayers out there for those that were, you know, part of the search efforts,” Riesgraf says.

The state says a preliminary autopsy indicated no foul play in his Schultz’s death. Schultz’s family says a second autopsy is planned after his funeral on Friday morning in his hometown of Wall Lake.

(By Sheila Brummer, Iowa Public Radio)