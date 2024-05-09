Wisconsin company acquires New Hampton business that employs 220

by | May 9, 2024

A low pressure mold at ATEK in New Hampton (photo courtesy of Wisconsin Aluminum Foundry)

A company in Wisconsin has acquired a business in New Hampton that’s a major supplier to America’s leading motorcycle manufacturer, Harley-Davidson.

ATEK Metal Technologies employs 220 people in New Hampton. ATEK, a family-owned company, has specialized in complex aluminum castings used in the aerospace, trucking and defense industries. It’s being purchased by WAF — Wisconsin Aluminum Foundry — a 115-year-old company that’s also family-owned. WAF makes components for a wide variety of products.

According to a news release from WAF, the acquisition of the New Hampton company will deepen its reach into supplying products for the motorsports, transportation, agriculture and medical industries. The CEO and co-owner of ATEK said it was not an easy decision to sell, but after meeting with WAF leadership, it was clear ATEK in New Hampton would be “in good hands.”

Radio Iowa