Iowa Peace Officer Memorial Ceremony honors Algona, DMPD officers

The names of two Iowa policemen have been added to the Iowa Peace Officer Memorial on the state capitol grounds. Iowa Public Safety Commissioner Stephen Bayens hosted a ceremony at the site this morning.

“This observance serves as a stark reminder of the sacrifice made by those who are called to wear the badge,” Bayens said.

The families of Algona Police Officer Kevin Cram and Des Moines Police Officer Phoukham Tran were seated near the granite markers that now bear the names of their loved ones. Cram was shot to death last September as he was serving an arrest warrant on a suspect who’s been charged with Cram’s murder.

“Officer Cram was not just a police officer. More importantly he was a losing husband to his wife Lara and a devoted father to his three children. He was a brother, he was a son, a dear friend to all who knew him and an invaluable member of the Algona community,” Bayens said. “With 10 years of dedicated service in law enforcement his commitment to those ideals he swore to uphold and protect was unwavering. Today we honor his memory and sacrifice as a state stand grateful for his service even as we mourn his loss.”

Governor Reynolds said service “came first” for Officer Cram. “(He) followed in the footsteps of his brother when he entered law enforcement over a decade ago, but it was more than simply a career choice for him,” Reynolds said. “It represented his willingness to risk it all, to give it all for the sake of his community.”

Tran, the Des Moines Policeman, died in November after long struggle to recover from being struck by a drunk driver as he directed traffic outside the Iowa State Fair. Bayens said Tran’s critical head and internal injuries forever changed his life.

“Officer Tran fought to regain his former life, relearning even the simplest of everyday tasks,” Bayens said. “…His injuries from that horrific day became insurmountable and he tragically lost his decade-long fight.”

The governor noted Tran arrived in Iowa in the 1980s as a refugee from Southeast Asia. “He was recruited into the Des Moines Police Cadet program. He played a key role in outreach to the east Asian community,” Reynolds said. “Service to others always came first for Officer Tran.”

Today’s Peace Officer Memorial ceremony included a 21-gun salute, taps and a rendition of Amazing Grace by a group of bagpipers and drummers.