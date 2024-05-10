Southwest Iowa deputy dies after off-duty accident

An Adams County deputy sheriff has died in an off-duty accident at his part-time job.

KCCI TV was first to report 34-year-old Nicholas Koeppe of Corning was driving an excavator over a bridge on private property Thursday morning when the bridge collapsed, the excavator rolled into the creek below and Koeppe was trapped under water. It happened in Madison County and the Madison County sheriff says a witness called 911 and pulled Koeppe out of the water as first responders arrived.

Koeppe was flown by helicopter to a Des Moines Hospital, where he later died of his injuries.

(By Ethan Hewett, KMA, Shenandoah)

