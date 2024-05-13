Closing of grocery stores in eastern Iowa raises access concerns

Hy-Vee is planning to close three of its grocery stores in Cedar Rapids, Waterloo and Davenport in June.

Feed Iowa First spokesperson Emmaly Renshaw says the Hy-Vee in Cedar Rapids is one of the few grocery stores in one most underserved neighborhoods in town. The closure will mean longer travel for access to food and pharmacy. “With that closure when we look at the availability of food to those neighborhoods, to families and households who lack transportation, there’s a big concern there,” she says.

Hy-Vee wrote in a statement that the three locations did not meet financial expectations over the past several years. They say employees will be offered positions at other stores at the same pay and benefits. A Hy-Vee spokesperson said no other closures are anticipated. And residents impacted by these closures will have access to free pharmacy delivery.

(By Zachary Smith, Iowa Public Radio)