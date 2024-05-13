Dubuque hopes to cut odor by removing stored waste

An eastern Iowa city is starting a process today in hopes of getting rid of a smelly situation.

The City of Dubuque says it had to store nearly two million gallons of waste in open tanks after a contractor error at the water treatment plant put it out of service. The city says that has led to some “strong odors” impacting residents.

The now operating treatment plant can only handle a limited amount of waste so they plan to haul some 300 truckloads of stored waste to other area treatment plants. The city says that could take six-to-eight weeks and there will be some increased strong odors during the process.