Iowa Attorney General Bird attends Trump’s trial in New York

Iowa Attorney General Brenna Bird is in New York City today, among a group of supporters who’ve joined Donald Trump at his trial.

Bird endorsed Trump last October, the only statewide elected official to publicly back Trump before the 2024 Iowa Caucuses. She spoke briefly at a news conference held during a break in the trial. “What we need to do is get politics out of the courtroom and let President Trump get back on the campaign trail,” Bird said. “Let the American people decide who the next leader of the free world will be and politics has absolutely no place in this courtroom or any other.”

In a written statement issued after her arrival in New York, Bird called the criminal charges against Trump “lawfare” and :election interference.” Bird said the trial is an effort by President Biden “and his far left allies” to keep Trump :off the campaign trail by keeping him tied up in court.”

Bird began her written statement by calling the case against Trump a “political prosecution.” Delegates at the Iowa GOP State Convention applauded Bird when she made a similar statement earlier this month.

“Politics has absolutely no place in a prosecution, right? It never should and never has when I prosecuted cases,” Bird said May 4. “We have to protect our court system and our justice system, too, from those kind of overreaches and people who would use it for political purposes.”

Bird, a former aide to Congressman Steve King and Governor Terry Branstad, was a county attorney when she was elected Iowa Attorney General in 2022.

In a written statement, Iowa Democratic Party chairwoman Rita Hart said Iowans “deserve an Attorney General who’s focused on serving her constituents rather than her political ambitions.”

A spokesperson for Bird says no taxpayer dollars were spent on Bird’s travel to the trial.