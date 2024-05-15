Feeding America study finds Iowa food insecurity getting worse

Feeding America’s latest annual study shows that the hunger problem in Iowa is getting worse. Food Bank of Iowa CEO Michelle Book says the new “Map the Meal Gap” report covers 2022.

“Twenty-22 is higher, the highest it’s been since 2017, food insecurity in the state of Iowa. But we also know that in addition to what these numbers reflect with 2022 that we’ve seen a 30 percent increase year over year in ’23 and ’24,” Book says. The report shows nearly 11 percent of Iowans and 15 percent of Iowa children aren’t getting enough food.

“Appanoose County is the highest level of food insecurity according to the Map the Meal Gap at nearly 15 percent of the population. Wappello County, where Ottumwa its, comes in a near second at about 14.2% or 5,000 residents in Wappello County being deemed in need of food assistance,” she says. Other counties facing food insecurity issues are Crawford, Lucas, Clarke and Des Moines counties.

Book says Iowa’s wages are not keeping up with the cost of living. “The last thing they spend money on is food at the grocery store, they’ve got to keep a roof over their head. They’ve got to keep an operating vehicle. They’ve got to pay the utilities at the end of the day there’s just not enough money for food,” Book says. The complete report can be found on line at FeedingAmerica.org

(By Pat Powers, KQWC, Webster City/Natalie Krebs, Iowa Public Radio)