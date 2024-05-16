April unemployment rate drops

The April unemployment rate dropped to 2.8% compared to 2.9% in March. Iowa Workforce Development director, Beth Townsend, says there were no major ups or downs in the month.

“Overall not a bad report, our labor force participation rate went down slightly again, We think that’s primarily due to retirements and then earlier in the year I think the decrease has been related to people going back to school,” Townsend says. Townsend says the economy shows signs of easing with several industries inching back from huge hiring sprees earlier in the year. “The job market is tightening in the sense that we did shed some jobs in April and it looks like employers are not hiring at the same rate that they were earlier in the year so that’s concerning,” she says.

Townsend says there appears to be some concern about the national economy. “You get the sense that everybody’s kind of waiting to see what happens,” she says, “there just seems to be, you know we’re not seeing big movements in hiring, we’re not seeing big layoffs either so that’s good….you know we’re in an election year and maybe that’s what’s going on,” Townsend says.

The number of unemployed Iowans decreased by 15-hundred to 47-thousand-200 in April. Workers at the Tyson pork plant in Perry are slated to lose their jobs in June, and Townsend says they are holding a job fair there today. She says they are trying to find the workers new jobs that are close. “And that’s kind of you know where we’ve been focusing our efforts is connecting and with employers in the Polk and Dallas County area,’ Townsend says. “Right now there are 165 job openings in Perry itself. Dallas County has about 1,100 job openings. Overall, Polk County has over 12,000 job openings, but we’re doing our level best to connect folks with manufacturers.” The Perry plant has some 1,300 workers.