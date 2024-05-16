Artists flock to Mason City to install 20 new public sculptures

New sculptures are being added to the River City Sculptures on Parade display this week in downtown Mason City. It’s the 12th year of the program as artists from across the country are in town, installing their works on pedestals throughout the nearly two-mile route that winds through downtown.

Sculptures on Parade director Mary Markwalter says 20 new sculptures are being installed this week.

“It’s a really pretty walk, very diverse,” Markwalter says. “The artists came in for it, it was really nice, we have a lot of artists here for this install.”

Markwalter says a key milestone of one-million dollars was recently reached with sculptures that have been purchased from the displays. She says one of the latest purchases will be placed along the city’s new trail system.

“This year we had someone buy one of the sculptures that had come in, it was the little reindeer that was by Principal, and it is going on the city right-of-way on the new path that is along the old Scrip Road,” she says. “We’re kind of starting to spread out through the city, too, which I like to see that.”

One of the artists that’s new to this year’s display is Garth Hite from Wichita, Kansas. He says he’s enjoyed seeing the sculptures, the architecture and MacNider Art Museum being a big part of the community. Hite was asked him why art displays like the Sculptures on Parade are important to a community.

“It gives people a chance to think about the sculpture and what the artist was thinking about,” Hite says, “and just how people are so different, and just enjoying the beauty of each person’s interpretation of living in the living world.” Hite says he’s impressed with Mason City’s extensive display.

“They’ve had several sculptures and it’s good for all the artists out there to be able to show their work and just keep a living doing that,” he says. Maps will be available for this year’s display once the sculptures are all in place.

(By Bob Fisher, KRIB, Mason City)