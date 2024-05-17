Governor approves new rules for traffic cameras, consumable hemp

Governor Kim Reynolds has approved a bill that establishes state oversight of traffic cameras that generate tickets for speeding.

Cities and counties will have to submit an application to the Iowa Department of Transportation, showing the camera is placed in an area due to the number and severity of traffic accidents there. The law also says fines from traffic camera tickets must be used on law enforcement expenses.

The governor has now completed action on all the bills that passed the 2024 Iowa legislature. She approved new limits on the THC content in “consumable” hemp products, like gummies. That new law also will make it illegal to sell the products to anyone under the age of 21. Reynolds said she has concerns about the limits, but decided to sign the bill into law “to protect minors from dangerous and intoxicating products.”

The governor vetoed a bill that was originally designed to increase fines for public officials who violate Iowa’s open meetings and open records law. House members said it was needed after “egregious examples” of Davenport officials denying access to public records related to last year’s collapse of a Davenport apartment building. However, open government advocates warned a change made to the bill during senate debate would create an enormous loophole in Iowa’s sunshine law. The law requires public notice for government meetings and policy discussions among elected or appointed officials. Critics say the bill, as adjusted by the Senate, would have allowed government officials to discuss and make discussions in private if there were at political or civic events.