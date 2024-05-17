Iowa DOT worker is killed in construction zone crash

An Iowa Department of Transportation worker was struck and killed in southwestern Iowa Thursday morning while he was patching a section of Interstate 80.

The Iowa State Patrol says 36-year-old Matthew Dickerson, of Neola, died from the accident that happened on I-80 eastbound northeast of Council Bluffs, at around 9:15 a.m.

The patrol says UPS semi tractor-trailer driven by a man from Pennsylvania was in a line of traffic that was merging into one lane, when he attempted to pass another vehicle, and went between one of two DOT vehicles directing traffic via an electronic arrow sign.

Dickerson was at the rear of one of pickups when he was struck. The driver of the pickup, 45-year-old Jordan Hargens, of Council Bluffs, was injured in the accident. He was transported by private vehicle to a hospital.

The accident remained under investigation.

(By Ric Hanson, KJAN, Atlantic)