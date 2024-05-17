Iowa Senate’s GOP leader undergoing treatment for brain tumor

Senate Majority Leader Jack Whitver announced this afternoon that he’s undergoing treatment for a brain tumor.

Whitver, in a written statement, said he is remaining in the Iowa Senate and continuing in his role as majority leader.

In his statement, Whitver said he is “responding well” to radiation therapy. Whitver said he intends to lead Republicans through this election cycle “in the same way I have since become leader in 2018.” The 2022 election gave Republicans a 34-seat supermajority in the Iowa Senate.

In his statement, Whitver said he appreciates “the kind words and prayers: he and his family have received. Whitver and his wife, Rachel, are the parents of three children.

Whitver, who is 43, was first elected to the Iowa Senate in a special election in January of 2011.

Governor Reynolds, in a written statement, called Whitver “a strong and capable leader” and the governor said she admires and supports his decision to remain in the senate while undergoing treatment. Reynolds said she and her husband “know this path well.” Kevin Reynolds was diagnosed with lung cancer last fall and is undergoing treatment with what the governor has described as a breakthrough drug.

Senate Democratic Leader Pam Jochum, a breast cancer survivor, called Whitver is “a proven fighter,” in a written statement released this afternoon. “If anyone is prepared to face the challenge ahead, it’s him,” she said.

Speaker Pat Grassley, the top Republican in the Iowa House, posted a statement on Facebook on behalf of himself and House Republicans. “We wish him a full recovery and look forward to continuing our work together for the people of Iowa,” Grassley said.

Iowa House Democratic Leader Jennifer Konfrst, Lieutenant Governor Adam Gregg, State Auditor Rob Sand, State Ag Secretary Mike Naig and members of Iowa’s congressional delegation have posted well wishes and messages of support on social media.

