Northwest Iowa airport leader concerned about wind farm planned nearby

One of the people who oversees the airport in Emmetsburg is raising concerns about a wind farm proposed in Palo Alto County.

“I can tell you this — if they put 599 foot wind towers very close to the airport, it is going to affect traffic,” said Gary Koppie, chairman of the Emmetsburg Municipal Airport Commission. “There’s just no question about it.”

According to Koppie, some of the proposed turbine sites are close to the airport and that may impact when helicopter ambulances are able to land and take off at Emmetsburg’s airport if the turbines aren’t visible. “Because of the inclement weather that we have around here at times, you know,” Koppie said. “Now I’m not saying LifeFlight won’t come in because they will, but there will be days that they cannot.”

Koppie attended a Palo Alto County Board of Supervisors hearing about the wind farm’s site plan and permit application this week. Shane Roche, development manager for the Lost Island project, said it will create over 250 short term jobs during construction.

“We’re excited to be in the county and ensure that the county becomes prosperous,” he said, “give our over landowners some steady, weather-proof income.”

The county board of supervisors expects to make its decision on the project by the end of this month. The proposed Lost Island wind farm’s name comes from the Lost Island township in Palo Alto County.

(By Ben Lundsten, KICD, Spencer)