Heavy rain expected tonight into tomorrow

More thunderstorms are on the way for tonight and into tomorrow. National Weather Service Meteorologist Mike Fowle says the rain could lead to other problems.

“Some of that rain could be on the heavy side. So we have issued a flood watch for basically much of central and north-central Iowa for tonight,” Fowle says. “So yeah, we are seeing or at least expecting the possibility of seeing some thunderstorms with locally heavy rainfall. And there’s even a threat of severe weather as well tonight.” He says the hazardous weather outlook depends on where you are.

“We are currently…across at least a portion of South Central Iowa in a level four out of level five or what we call moderate risk of severe weather and with just a slightly less chance outside of that,” he says. Fowle says the amount of projected rain is creating the flood concern. “Areas in that watch area have a good potential to see one to two inches of rainfall and some localized areas I would not be surprised to see some areas pick up three, four, maybe even as much as five inches,” Fowle says.

He says some areas that got a lot of rain last night, might see a little less this time around. “I guess the one good news is the areas that picked up some of the heavier rain the last 24 to 48 hours, we’re kind of expecting that area now of the ship further north, so we’re not expecting it at the exact same place,” he says. “But again, the antecedent conditions or the current conditions, again, are pretty wet in some spots. So it’s not going to take as much rainfall to cause at least some problems. Again, think of the poorly drained areas, things that are a little more flood prone.”

Fowle says you need to stay weather award as the weather conditions could change quickly with these storms.