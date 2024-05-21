Farmers see double the time in the field last week for planting

Farmers saw a lot more dry days to be in the fields last week. The U.S.D.A. crop report says there were four days suitable for planting, more than double the previous week.

Corn planting moved to 78% complete, an increase of 21%. Corn planting remains eight days behind last year and four days behind average.

Sixty-one percent of the bean crop is now in the ground, compared to 39% the week before. Soybean planting is one week behind last year and two days behind normal.

Topsoil moisture is now 93% adequate or surplus compared to 79% the prior week.