Officials say Missouri murder suspect died in Iowa of self-inflicted gunshot

A Missouri murder suspect was tracked to southern Iowa overnight, according to the Appanoose Sheriff’s Office.

Appanoose County Sheriff Gary Anderson says his office was notified by the Kansas City Career Criminal Task Force that a Missouri man wanted in a recent homicide in Kansas City was tracked to Centerville. Authorities from Iowa and Missouri converged in a Walmart parking lot at 2:30 a.m. Officials were unsuccessful in getting the suspect to surrender and while giving orders to him, a single gunshot was heard from the vehicle. The suspect was transported to the hospital and pronounced dead from a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

The identity of the suspect has been withheld, pending family notification.

(By Ellis Codjoe, KBIZ, Ottumwa)