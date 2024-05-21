Potential for dangerous storms in Iowa this afternoon

The National Weather Service is warning today’s :round two” of stormy weather will be “more significant.” Meteorologist Brooke Hagenhof at the National Weather Service office in Johnston says a very large low pressure system is moving across the central plains into the Midwest.

“The reason why it’s so significant is that we’re getting caught up with the warm front and the cold front,” she says, “which is why we had two rounds.”

The warm front entered Iowa overnight.

“That’s why we started to get that nighttime storms and the really early morning flash flooding,” Hagenhoff says. “…This afternoon, we’re having a cold front swing across and that’s going to be the more robust convection, where we’re looking at possibilities for very large hail, damaging winds and certainly a tornado threat as well.”

Radar data indicates some areas of Jasper and Marshall Counties got up to seven inches of rain this morning. Volunteers have been sandbagging in Parkersburg to try to keep the city’s water treatment plant from flooding.