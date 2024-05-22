EPC refers East Nishnabotna fertilizer spill to Attorney General for action

The State Environmental Protection Commission voted today to refer the case of the New Cooperative fertilizer spill on the East Nishnabotna River near Red Oak to the Iowa Attorney General’s Office.

Bradley Adams, the attorney for the EPC, told commissioners the referral is justified after 265,000 gallons of fertilizer got into the river. “A 50 mile stretch of the river became uninhabitable for aquatic life,” he says. He says frogs, snakes, mussels and fish died due to the contamination. “DNR’s fishery staff estimated that in excess of 749,000 fish were killed in Iowa’s portion of the East Nish. The kill extended into Missouri and only ended once the river met at the confluence with the Missouri River,” Adams says.

Adams says the DNR penalty for this would be capped at $10,000 and that is why he recommends referral to the attorney general. “A fish kill of this size equates to a high dollar restitution total, the state must ensure full financial recovery to mitigate the harm that was caused to East Nish,” Adams says. “Ongoing needs also include monitoring and sampling which the Attorney General’s Office can secure on more favorable terms the Department. In short, a higher amount of leverage is required to ensure that efforts to mitigate the release and restore the East Nishnabotna progresses at a satisfactory rate.”

The valve was left open and that was not noticed as the hose was clogged, but the material came out after the clog broke. New Coop General Nanager Dan Dix spoke to the Commission before the vote. “Our company has always operated under the philosophy we strive to do the right thing, for the customer, the employee, and they want you to know that this is the first time in 50 years company has been in existence that we’ve dealt with this type of issue. Unfortunately, it was simply due to a mistake,” he says.

Dix says the Fort Dodge-based company did everything it could to mitigate the damage after discovering the issue.”We take this matter very seriously and hope that our actions during the cleanup show everyone our dedication to doing the right thing,” Dix says.

Michael Schmidt, and attorney for the Iowa Environmental Council also spoke. “We believe this is the type of case that should be referred for elevated enforcement action through the agency’s office because the Department of Natural Resources administrative cap of $10,000 in penalties has not changed since 1992, and that level of penalty would not reflect the seriousness of this case,” he says. Schmidt says the size of the spill can’t be overlooked. “Ultimately the enforcement action taken by the A-Gs office must reflect the grave impact of the fertilizer spill and the effects on the East Nishnabotna River,” Schmidt says.

The EPC voted unanimously to refer the case to the Attorney General.